Willoughby students and police team up for SWAT project

Students at Northern Career Institute in Willoughby are nearly finished with a two-month project turning an old ambulance into a SWAT vehicle for several local police departments.

About 30 auto collision students stripped parts, sandblasted corrosion, primed, painted and reassembled the vehicle which will be used by E.D.G.E.

E.D.G.E. stands for Eastside Department Group Enforcement which consists of police departments from Euclid, South Euclid, University Heights, Beachwood and Shaker Heights.

"I think it's a perfect way for them (students) to give back to the community," said Patrolman Ben Feltoon with the University Heights Police Department. "They're providing this service helping out all of these cities that combine to make our team up. It's good community service for them. It's good community outreach for us."

The collaboration comes as there's a heightened sense of building strong community and police relations across the country.

Officer Joe Di Lillo with the South Euclid Police Department said he learned a lot from the high school junior and seniors.

Daniel Cain is one of the students performing the labor. He said it was a learning moment all around.

"I was a little nervous, because we were doing work for a city and it's going to reflect on us," Cain said. "Everyone in the city will see it. So I was kind of nervous, but it all turned out pretty well."

He said working alongside a member of law enforcement broke down barriers.

"You see all this social media stuff about police and police brutality," Cain said. "If you really actually take the time to talk to them, they're really cool people. (It) helped me realize that they're just normal people."

Di Lillo said he learned a lot from the young men and women.

"They asked us questions. We asked them questions. There was no question that was off the table," Di Lillo said. "There was no conversation that was off the table."

Rachel Tindell is another student in the class. She enjoyed getting to know the officers in a relaxed setting.

"Meeting them was really nice, because we got a different perspective of police and law enforcement," Tindell said. "You get to see what they do besides just pull people over for driving."

The students expect to have the SWAT vehicle fully painted in the next few weeks. From there, the police departments will work on installing computers, phone and other communications equipment. The vehicle is expected to be operational sometime in May.

The project saved local police departments about $6,000 in labor. Area businesses also donated some of the materials for the work.\

Northern Career Institute Superintendent Steve Thompson is proud of the students accomplishments.

"The maturity and their work readiness levels that they exhibit when they're leaving- it's not even remotely the same. It's a pretty incredible process to watch them grow."

