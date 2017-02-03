Stark County deputies investigate Lake High bathroom threat

Deputies are investigating a threat posted in a restroom at Lake High School.

Authorities say there's no immediate risk to students or staff.

Deputies responded to the school at 1025 Lake Center Street SW in Hartville, Ohio at 11:22 a.m. Friday. They say an image of the message had been shared on social media in an effort to create panic. They added the message did not threaten a specific individual and there is no credible evidence to support the threat.

School officials felt everyone was safe and did not issue a lock down in response to the incident.

The school continued to operate without interruption.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information on this incident please contact them at 330-430-3800.

