Man fatally stabbed during Strongsville domestic incident identified

Strongsville police responded to a domestic call in Strongsville around noon Friday.

They found a 50-year-old man with stab wounds in the home, located near the intersection of Sprague Road and West 130th Street. He has been identified as Dean Vastartis.

Vastartis was treated at the scene but later died from his injuries at Southwest General Hospital.

The case is under investigation.

