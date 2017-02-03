Kyrie Irving will participate in three-point contest, Kevin Love will not

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving will be in the NBA three-point contest on Feb. 18. Cavs Forward Kevin Love said he will not participate in the event.

Love has missed the past two games with back spasms. He is shooting 37.5 percent from three this season.

"It was tough to say no," Love said.

Kevin Love has made 105 three-point shots this year, this leads the team. Irving is shooting 39.5 percent from three and has made 102 three-point shots.

