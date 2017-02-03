Alcohol may be factor in Wayne County crash that killed 71-year-old

Alcohol may be a factor in a recent fatal Wayne County crash, authorities said.

Police said Cara Kelly, 22, was distracted by other traffic on Jan. 26 when she failed to stop at a red traffic light on State Route 3. They said she struck the vehicle of Ronald Kelley, 71, around 2:30 p.m.

He'd been driving on State Route 95. Kelley was taken to Akron City Hospital but later died from his injuries.

Both were driving pick-up trucks, and both had their seat belts on. Authorities are awaiting lab results, but say alcohol may be a factor.

This is Wayne County's first fatal crash in 2017.

