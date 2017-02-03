Closing domestic violence loophole

Northeast Ohio has seen several cases where domestic violence turns deadly, even when there's a protection order.

Senate Bill 7 would ensure if offenders knowingly violate a protection order, they may be charged, even if they haven't officially been served.



“All we are trying to do is help people that need it. I think a protection order is a great resource, it certainly isn't a cure-all,” said Sen. Gayle Manning.

Manning and Senator Kevin Bacon are the bill's co-sponsors.



“We need to protect our innocent people,” Manning said.



Linda Johanek from the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center in Cleveland explains this bill is a step in the right direction, but is just one step.



“If this bill passes, it does give law enforcement another mechanism to hold offenders accountable. That's a good thing,” Johanek said.

