Closing domestic violence loophole

Posted by Lacey Crisp, Reporter
Northeast Ohio has seen several cases where domestic violence turns deadly, even when there's a protection order. 

Senate Bill 7 would ensure if offenders knowingly violate a protection order, they may be charged, even if they haven't officially been served.

“All we are trying to do is help people that need it.  I think a protection order is a great resource, it certainly isn't a cure-all,” said Sen. Gayle Manning. 

Manning and Senator Kevin Bacon are the bill's co-sponsors.

“We need to protect our innocent people,” Manning said.

Linda Johanek from the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center in Cleveland explains this bill is a step in the right direction, but is just one step.

“If this bill passes, it does give law enforcement another mechanism to hold offenders accountable.  That's a good thing,” Johanek said.

