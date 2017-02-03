Rally, march held in Cleveland for refugees - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Rally, march held in Cleveland for refugees

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A march was held Friday evening in downtown Cleveland. Those involved were standing in solidarity with refugees.

Cleveland is not technically labeled as a sanctuary city, but that did not stop protesters from voicing concerns regarding a recent executive order from President Donald Trump.

Those marching chanted "No ban, no wall, sanctuary for us all," "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here," among other things.

