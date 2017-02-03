Rally, march held in Cleveland for refugees

A march was held Friday evening in downtown Cleveland. Those involved were standing in solidarity with refugees.

Cleveland is not technically labeled as a sanctuary city, but that did not stop protesters from voicing concerns regarding a recent executive order from President Donald Trump.

Those marching chanted "No ban, no wall, sanctuary for us all," "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here," among other things.

Chants of no hate no fear refugees are welcome here https://t.co/ehL900Rlub pic.twitter.com/gslundN6Wr — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 3, 2017

Chants of No Ban, No Wall, Sanctuary for Us All https://t.co/ehL900Rlub pic.twitter.com/TYnXltQGrP — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 3, 2017

Chants of Cleveland Loves Refugees https://t.co/ehL900Rlub pic.twitter.com/WAg3exXl4V — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 3, 2017

Crowd boos when Steve Bannon's name is brought up at the Refugee March in Cleveland https://t.co/ehL900Rlub pic.twitter.com/PMtFKQHxTt — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 3, 2017

