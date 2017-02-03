Pedestrian hit, killed in Euclid

The car pictured is similar to the suspect's car. The actual suspect vehicle will have a missing driver's side mirror and should have front-end damage. (Source: Euclid Police)

Police are looking for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing the street in Euclid on Friday night.

According to a press release from Lt. Mitch Houser, an unidentified man was crossing Euclid Avenue, just east of E. 196th Street when he was struck by a SUV.

The SUV is described as a 2002-2007 royal blue Porsche Cayenne with dark tinted windows. The car should have damage to the front end and is missing the driver's side mirror. The car fled westbound on Euclid Avenue, towards the Euclid/Cleveland border.

The victim suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Police say the area is a "heavily traveled" stretch of road and others likely witnessed the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid Police at (216) 731-1234.

