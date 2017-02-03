Think you could disappear if you had to? New CBS show forces contestants off the grid

A new reality show on CBS Wednesdays is quickly becoming a hit.

Because of how well it’s shot, viewers might mistake it for an episode of CSI. But this is real. Think of it as a huge game of hide-and-go-seek. People are given an hour to get away and stay away. So in this day and age, participants better get rid of their cellphones and stay off the Internet.

The premise is pretty easy. A participant and a partner have to leave their life behind and not get caught. Chasing and tracking people down is an entire team of experts, most ex-military. On that team is Charles DeBarber, who grew up in Ashtabula, but his career in the Army as a cyber expert has him more than qualified.

“I stared out in the army, the U.S. Army intelligence. Went to Iraq, hunted down insurgents, members of Al Qaeda and insurgent groups,” DeBarber said.

He says being a part of the show and tracking down the contestants has the adrenaline pumping similar to being overseas. The couples try to get off the grid. No phones or internet. Easier said than done.

“How are you going to support yourself? You're going to need to communicate with the people who are moving you, feeding you, clothing you, so you're probably going to need some type of electronic to do that,” DeBarber said, adding that’s where people make mistakes and get caught.

The end goal is to stay on the run for 28 days in a 100,000 square mile area. Accomplish that and win $250,000.

For experts like DeBarber the computer makes it almost impossible to disappear.

“We target networks, we look at their entire inner circle and determine, 'OK, who's probably helping them, how are they doing it?' And we try to make tactical decisions based on that," he said.

He said with enough time and resources, nobody stands a chance. The show airs on Wednesday nights. DeBarber was featured prominently in the Feb. 1 show called "Cupid’s Revenge." Check out www.cbs.com for episodes.

