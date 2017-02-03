We tried to make a lineup of Cleveland Browns that appeared in Super Bowls for other teams. Here's what we ended up with

BEREA, OH (WOIO) -
An article in The Ringer recently discussed the NFL being an "any given Sunday" league built for parity. The author wrote about two outliers -- the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns. Sustained success versus Brandon Weeden getting trapped underneath a giant American flag.
So what's the difference between 7-9 and 9-7? Or more appropriately, in the case of the Browns, what's the difference between 3-13 and 7-9? Has Berea been a talentless vacuum for the past two decades?
The answer is, "No." (See: Joe Thomas, at the very least?) There has been, at times, Super Bowl-level talent in Berea.
So here's the game: create a starting lineup with Browns that have played in a Super Bowl in their career. We're going to stick to post-'99 players. Ideally, this would have turned out to be 22 guys that were drafted by Cleveland that went on to play in a Super Bowl for another team, but we wanted to finish this article in time for Sunday's big game (and we're also not sure that would have been possible).
So here are 25 players that fit our very loose parameters in an order that was about as close as we could get to a starting 22:
WIDE RECEIVER
Taylor Gabriel
Atlanta WR, Super Bowl LI
Cleveland signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014
Jordan Norwood
Denver WR, Super Bowl L
Cleveland signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2009
Joe Jurevicius
Seattle WR, Super Bowl XL
Signed with Browns in 2006. Released in 2009.
RUNNING BACK
Dion Lewis
New England RB, Super Bowl LI
Traded to the Browns in 2013, cut in 2014
Fozzy Whitaker
Panthers RB, Super Bowl L
Claimed off waivers by Browns in 2013, released in 2014
QUARTERBACK
Derek Anderson
Carolina QB, Super Bowl L
Joined Browns in 2005. Signed with Arizona in 2010.
TIGHT END
Benjamin Watson
New England TE (Super Bowl XLII)
OFFENSIVE LINE
Alex Mack
Atlanta C (Super Bowl LI)
Cleveland drafted him in 2009
Shaun O'Hara
New York Giants C/G (Super Bowl XLII)
Cleveland signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2000
Ross Verba
Green Bay T, Super Bowl XXXII
Played with Browns from 2001-2004
Paul McQuistan
Seattle G (Super Bowl XLVIII)
Signed with Cleveland in Oct. 2010, was cut in Nov. 2010
Steve Vallos
Denver C/G (Super Bowl XLVIII)
Claimed off waivers by Browns in 2010, contract expired in 2011
DEFENSIVE LINE
Jabaal Sheard
New England DE (Super Bowl LI)
Cleveland drafted him in 2011
Orpheus Roye
Pittsburgh DE (Super Bowl XLIII)
Signed with Cleveland before the 2000 season. Signed with Pittsburgh in 2008.
Gerard Warren
New England DT (Super Bowl XLVI)
Drafted by Cleveland in 2001
Paul Kruger
Baltimore DE (Super Bowl XLVII)
Signed with Cleveland in 2013. Released in 2016.
SECONDARY
TJ Ward
Denver SS (Super Bowl L)
Cleveland drafted him in 2010
Mike Adams
Denver S/CB (Super Bowl XLVIII)
Signed by Cleveland as free agent in 2007
Donte Whitner
San Francisco S (Super Bowl XLVII)
Signed with Browns in 2014. Released in 2016.
Usama Young
New Orleans S (Super Bowl XLIV)
Signed with Browns in 2011. Browns cut him in 2013.
LINEBACKERS
Jamie Collins
New England LB (Super Bowl XLIX)
Traded to Cleveland Browns in 2016
Scott Fujita
New Orleans LB (Super Bowl XLIV)
Signed with Cleveland in 2010, finished his career with Browns
Karlos Dansby
Arizona LB (Super Bowl XLIII)
Signed with Cleveland in 2014, was released in 2016
Willie McGinest
New England LB (Super Bowl XXXIX)
Signed with Browns in 2006 -- 2008 was his final year in the NFL
SPECIAL TEAMS
Britton Colquitt
Denver P (Super Bowl L)
Signed with Browns in 2016
Out of respect to Phil Dawson, we'll stop before we get to kicker. (We also couldn't find one post-'99. Matt Stover, who appeared in a Super Bowl with the Colts, played for the Browns in the early 1990s.)
Granted, about half (significantly more than half) of these are pure, unadulterated reaches (see: offensive line, secondary, quarterback). But the point was to show that Super Bowl talent has played in Cleveland in this millennium. Can you blame them to parting ways with Dion Lewis or "Big Money" Gerard Warren? No. But, perhaps mindset is the difference between a 7-9 team and 9-7.
Perhaps Tim Couch is aging in reverse.
Some mysteries aren't meant to be solved.
If you're reading this, and you don't believe in a God, part of me wants to think you don't believe in Sashi Brown, either. But perhaps patience, the virtue, will serve as your guiding light in the meantime.
That or GIFs of Edwin Encarnacion hitting dingers.
