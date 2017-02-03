We tried to make a lineup of Cleveland Browns that appeared in Super Bowls for other teams. Here's what we ended up with

An article in The Ringer recently discussed the NFL being an "any given Sunday" league built for parity. The author wrote about two outliers -- the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns. Sustained success versus Brandon Weeden getting trapped underneath a giant American flag.

So what's the difference between 7-9 and 9-7? Or more appropriately, in the case of the Browns, what's the difference between 3-13 and 7-9? Has Berea been a talentless vacuum for the past two decades?

The answer is, "No." (See: Joe Thomas, at the very least?) There has been, at times, Super Bowl-level talent in Berea.

So here's the game: create a starting lineup with Browns that have played in a Super Bowl in their career. We're going to stick to post-'99 players. Ideally, this would have turned out to be 22 guys that were drafted by Cleveland that went on to play in a Super Bowl for another team, but we wanted to finish this article in time for Sunday's big game (and we're also not sure that would have been possible).

So here are 25 players that fit our very loose parameters in an order that was about as close as we could get to a starting 22:

WIDE RECEIVER

Taylor Gabriel

Atlanta WR, Super Bowl LI

Cleveland signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014

Jordan Norwood

Denver WR, Super Bowl L

Cleveland signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2009

Joe Jurevicius

Seattle WR, Super Bowl XL

Signed with Browns in 2006. Released in 2009.

RUNNING BACK

Dion Lewis

New England RB, Super Bowl LI

Traded to the Browns in 2013, cut in 2014

Fozzy Whitaker

Panthers RB, Super Bowl L

Claimed off waivers by Browns in 2013, released in 2014

QUARTERBACK

Derek Anderson

Carolina QB, Super Bowl L

Joined Browns in 2005. Signed with Arizona in 2010.

TIGHT END

Benjamin Watson

New England TE (Super Bowl XLII)

OFFENSIVE LINE

Alex Mack

Atlanta C (Super Bowl LI)

Cleveland drafted him in 2009

Shaun O'Hara

New York Giants C/G (Super Bowl XLII)

Cleveland signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2000

Ross Verba

Green Bay T, Super Bowl XXXII

Played with Browns from 2001-2004

Paul McQuistan

Seattle G (Super Bowl XLVIII)

Signed with Cleveland in Oct. 2010, was cut in Nov. 2010

Steve Vallos

Denver C/G (Super Bowl XLVIII)

Claimed off waivers by Browns in 2010, contract expired in 2011

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jabaal Sheard

New England DE (Super Bowl LI)

Cleveland drafted him in 2011

Orpheus Roye

Pittsburgh DE (Super Bowl XLIII)

Signed with Cleveland before the 2000 season. Signed with Pittsburgh in 2008.

Gerard Warren

New England DT (Super Bowl XLVI)

Drafted by Cleveland in 2001

Paul Kruger

Baltimore DE (Super Bowl XLVII)

Signed with Cleveland in 2013. Released in 2016.

SECONDARY

TJ Ward

Denver SS (Super Bowl L)

Cleveland drafted him in 2010

Mike Adams

Denver S/CB (Super Bowl XLVIII)

Signed by Cleveland as free agent in 2007

Donte Whitner

San Francisco S (Super Bowl XLVII)

Signed with Browns in 2014. Released in 2016.

Usama Young

New Orleans S (Super Bowl XLIV)

Signed with Browns in 2011. Browns cut him in 2013.

LINEBACKERS

Jamie Collins

New England LB (Super Bowl XLIX)

Traded to Cleveland Browns in 2016

Scott Fujita

New Orleans LB (Super Bowl XLIV)

Signed with Cleveland in 2010, finished his career with Browns

Karlos Dansby

Arizona LB (Super Bowl XLIII)

Signed with Cleveland in 2014, was released in 2016

Willie McGinest

New England LB (Super Bowl XXXIX)

Signed with Browns in 2006 -- 2008 was his final year in the NFL

SPECIAL TEAMS

Britton Colquitt

Denver P (Super Bowl L)

Signed with Browns in 2016

Out of respect to Phil Dawson, we'll stop before we get to kicker. (We also couldn't find one post-'99. Matt Stover, who appeared in a Super Bowl with the Colts, played for the Browns in the early 1990s.)

Granted, about half (significantly more than half) of these are pure, unadulterated reaches (see: offensive line, secondary, quarterback). But the point was to show that Super Bowl talent has played in Cleveland in this millennium. Can you blame them to parting ways with Dion Lewis or "Big Money" Gerard Warren? No. But, perhaps mindset is the difference between a 7-9 team and 9-7.

Perhaps Tim Couch is aging in reverse.

Some mysteries aren't meant to be solved.

If you're reading this, and you don't believe in a God, part of me wants to think you don't believe in Sashi Brown, either. But perhaps patience, the virtue, will serve as your guiding light in the meantime.

That or GIFs of Edwin Encarnacion hitting dingers.

