Thousands of dollars in tools stolen from house under construction

Cleveland Police say two suspects stole at least $3,000 worth of tools from a new home under construction in Cleveland.

The break-in happened on January 30th, to a house in the 2100 block of W. 18th Street.

The suspects forced their way into the house, which is still under construction.

Police say the suspects were driving a silver Ford Explorer with the passenger window broken out.

Anyone with information on the suspects, or their vehicle, should contact Detective Janet Murphy at (216) 623-5218.

