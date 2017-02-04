Thousands of dollars in tools stolen from house under constructi - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Thousands of dollars in tools stolen from house under construction

Cleveland Police say two suspects stole at least $3,000 worth of tools from a new home under construction in Cleveland. 

The break-in happened on January 30th, to a house in the 2100 block of W. 18th Street. 

The suspects forced their way into the house, which is still under construction. 

Police say the suspects were driving a silver Ford Explorer with the passenger window broken out. 

Anyone with information on the suspects, or their vehicle, should contact Detective Janet Murphy at (216) 623-5218. 

