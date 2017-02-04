Several shootings, multiple opiate incidents overnight in Cleveland

Cleveland Police responded to three shootings on the city's east side from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to University Hospitals.

A few hours later, around 11:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the knee at E. 77th Street and Hough Avenue. He was driven by private car to an unknown hospital.

At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to MetroHealth Hospital by a private car.

No suspects have been arrested or identified. The victim's conditions are unknown.

In addition, police responded to seven opiate overdoses, and one of those people died.

