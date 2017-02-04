Tackle the Tower raising funds for families at Ronald McDonald House

Around 1,000 people "Tackle the Tower" to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

The 15th Annual "Tackle the Tower" stair climb at the Galleria and Tower at Erieview in Cleveland is being held this morning.

Participants are climbing 37 floors, or more than 725 steps. All funds raised will benefit the families of the Ronald McDonald House in Cleveland.

Each year, more than 1,000 people will climb. There is a timed race, fun walk, kids climb and a team challenge. Dozens of local firefighters run the stairs in full gear too.

The Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland is a non-profit that provides a home-like setting to families of children who are going through medical treatments at area hospitals. They serve more than 100,000 people each year and rely mostly on donations from the local community to support these families.

