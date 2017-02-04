Cleveland rally set to protest pipelines

The Cleveland Environmental Action Network (CLEAN) is planning a rally Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue, to protest the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.
Organizer Randy Cunningham said in a press release that both pipelines will carry oil across farm and ranch lands, Native American lands and other sensitive environmental areas. Those who oppose pipelines say that potential leaks could pollute water resources.
Former President Obama stalled the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone XL pipeline while he was in office, but President Trump signed executive orders to move them forward.
