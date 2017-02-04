Kent State responds to May 4th tweet by a Michigan radio host

A Michigan radio personality is taking heat on Twitter after he posted "Violent protesters who shut down free speech? Time for another Kent State perhaps. One bullet stop a lot of thuggery."

The tweet, by radio broadcaster Dan Adamini (@DanAdamini) was later removed, but not before twitter user @GJevstachi took a screengrab and called him out on Twitter.

Adamini said he hosts a radio show called "In the Right Mind" on saturdays from 10am-noon on WDMJ and WIAN in Marquette, MI.

Kent State University president Beverly Warren said it was an "abhorrent and painful use of our tragedy and has no place in healing the divide in America. We will respond."

This is an abhorrent and painful use of our tragedy and has no place in healing the divide in America. We will respond https://t.co/mTpc0Tjqzx — Beverly Warren (@PresBWarren) February 4, 2017

Kent State issued the following statement:

"University Response to Abhorrent May 4 Tweet by Michigan Official:

May 4, 1970, was a watershed moment for the country and especially the Kent State University family. We lost four students that day while nine others were wounded and countless others were changed forever.

This abhorrent post is in poor taste and trivializes a loss of life that still pains the Kent State community today.

We invite the person who wrote this statement to tour our campus and our May 4 Visitors Center, which opened four years ago, to gain perspective on what happened 47 years ago and apply its meaning to the future."

Executive Director of University Media Relations Eric Mansfield also responded to the controversial tweet.

Hey @DanAdamini come visit @KentState and our May 4 Visitors Center. Glad to show you all about its history and its message of peace. Eric — Eric Mansfield (@ericmansfield) February 4, 2017

Adamini has sent the following tweet after his controversial post.

Taking a lot of heat for a very poorly worded tweet yesterday. Sorry folks, the intent was to try to stop the violence, not encourage more — Dan Adamini (@DanAdamini) February 3, 2017

