Giant Eagle on Buckeye Road in Cleveland closing at 6 p.m. on Saturday

Giant Eagle on Buckeye Eye Road in Cleveland closing at 6 p.m. on Saturday (Source WOIO)

The Giant Eagle at the 11000 block of Buckeye Road will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Items at the store on Saturday are 50 percent off. One shopper is disappointed to see the store close.

"I think it's wrong because we shop in this neighborhood for so long and as far as another location, the next Giant Eagle away from here is pretty much five miles," Robert Rouse said.

The GetGo at 2780 East 116th Street is also closing. Giant Eagle at 13820 Lorain Avenue in Cleveland closes on March 4.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.