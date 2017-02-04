There was a rally against pipelines in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon. The rally was at the southeast corner of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Activists protested the actions of the Trump administration giving approval to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipleline and the KXL Pipeline.

One of the signs at the rally said 'Planet Over Profit.'

There was also chants of 'Water is Life.'

