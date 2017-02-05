Cleveland Police: 8 dead after 23 opiate-related overdoses this weekend

This weekend in Cleveland, police said there were eight deaths and 23 opiate-related overdoses.

Police responded to calls throughout the weekend. There is no word yet on where the incidents happened or on if they were related to heroin or fentanyl.

Last year, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's reported more than 500 heroin or fentanyl related overdoses. In addition, Dr. Thomas Gilson, the city's medical examiner, said 400 overdoses were reversed by Narcan in 2016.

