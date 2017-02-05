Reminder: West Side Market opening earlier on Sundays starting today

Sunday shopping hours at the popular West Side Market in Cleveland change today, with doors opening at 10 a.m. The shopping center will close at 4 p.m.

Previously, it was open from noon until 6 p.m. The city of Cleveland said after reviewing activity in the market, and looking at reports from vendors, they decided that it was beneficial for both vendors and shoppers to open earlier.

In April of 2016, the market added Sunday shopping hours. Over the summer, the parking lot was expanded to accommodate more shoppers.

The market is open year round:

Monday and Wednesday: 7 a.m to 4 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The West Side Market is closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

There are more than 100 vendors at the market, selling anything from meat, fresh produce, to prepared foods and other ethnic specialties.

