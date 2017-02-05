Live: Super Bowl coverage and colorful commentary from Cleveland 19's sports department

Super Bowl LI is on Fox Sunday Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. The New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons.

Super Bowl LI will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, home of the Texans. Owners voted in May 2013 to hold this year's Super Bowl in Houston, with the nation's fourth-largest city beating out co-finalist South Florida for hosting rights.

It's the second Super Bowl held at NRG Stadium, which was named Reliant Stadium when it hosted Super Bowl XXXVIII between the Patriots and Panthers in 2004, a game New England won 32-29. The city of Houston has hosted the championship game on one other occasion, with the Dolphins topping the Vikings 24-7 at Rice Stadium in 1974 in Super Bowl VIII.

