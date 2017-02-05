Euclid hit-skip victim's sister pleads for driver to come forward

Euclid police are still searching for the driver of a 2002-2007 Royal Blue Porsche Cayenne Sport Utility Vehicle with tinted windows that hit and killed a 35-year-old man who was crossing Euclid Avenue Friday night.

The incident happened nearly right in front of a Euclid Police Mini-station, at 19691 Euclid Ave.

Police said the driver was traveling westbound when he or she hit the victim, and then continued on in the same direction toward the Euclid and Cleveland border.

The victim's sister has identified the victim as 35-year-old Morris Tyrone Walker Jr.

"Somebody please just help me because I can't do this by myself. I miss my brother so bad. You don't understand the pain. It's like losing a kid or something," said LaShawna Walker.

Her brother lived with her and was probably walking to or from the store when he was hit and killed.

"He stayed to himself a lot and he didn't bother nobody for real, you know," added Walker.

She didn't find out until the next day the man who was hit and died on the scene of the hit-skip near her home was her brother. Morris was so badly disfigured from the impact, he had to be identified by his tattoos, she said. This is Walker's message to the driver who hit and killed her brother:

"Just do the right thing. I know you are scared, and you are a coward, but at the end of the day, if you don't turn yourself in, you will get caught, and you will reap what you sow - period, cause I am going to get justice for my brother because this is not going to be no unsolved mysteries or unsolved crime - can't find who killed my brother - no, I'm going to find out who killed my brother.

The Porsche that was involved is believed to have significant front end damage and is missing the driver's side mirror, according to police.

The Euclid Police Department is asking anyone who saw anything that can help solve this case to call them immediately at 216-731-1234.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.