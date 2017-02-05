Major Akron intersection closes Monday for six months during Innerbelt construction (map)

A portion of the innerbelt will close as well. (Source: City of Akron.)

The intersection of Main, Howard, and Perkins Streets and MLK Boulevard will close Monday. (Source: City of Akron.)

A major intersection closes Monday at 11:30 p.m. as the Ohio Department of Transportation begins construction on the first phase of the Innerbelt Project on State Route 59.

The intersection of Main, Howard, and Perkins Streets and MLK Boulevard will close Monday, Feb. 6, for approximately six months.

The project, known as the "Oak Park Renewal Project" is said to increase safety at the intersection and on SR 59, according to city officials.

"The SR 59 corridor, along with the intersection where SR 59 and North Main Street meet, have the highest crash rates in the area," said John Moore, director of public service. "Once this project is complete, the corridor and that intersection will be much safer for both pedestrian and vehicular traffic."

The project aims to connect the Oak Park neighborhood to downtown Akron. The city said in a press release that they plan to redevelop the space, adding a residential area with green space.

In addition to the roadwork, the city will work on an EPA mandated sewer separation project that will eliminate 39 sewer overflows, stopping about 4.1 million gallons of overflow in a year.

"We worked very closely with ODOT to ensure that the intersection was only closed one time and for the shortest duration possible," said Mayor Dan Horrigan. "Both the City and ODOT are committed to improving our public infrastructure, while simultaneously enhancing public safety."

Signs will be posted in the area to remind drivers.

