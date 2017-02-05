Tom Brady says he'd love throw touchdown passes to LeBron James

Everyone knows that some of the NFL's best pass catchers have also played basketball and New England Patriots QB Tom Brady says he'd love to have one NBA player on his team to throw to.

That player is none other than LeBron James!

The question came up last week, during interviews leading up to Sunday's big game.

"LeBron (James)," said Brady. "Tight end. Just split him out, throw it up and he'd come down with a lot of them."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.