TRAFFIC: Water main repair closes eastbound lanes on Carnegie

"The eastbound lanes on Carnegie Avenue between East 9th and East 12th will be closed until further notice," said the Cleveland Water Department Sunday.

Cleveland Water crews are conducting emergency repairs to a 30" water main.

The westbound lanes on Carnegie Avenue will remain open and will be divided into one eastbound and one westbound lane to keep traffic moving in both directions.

Motorists are encouraged to consider an alternate route or proceed cautiously in the area to ensure the safety of crews working in the roadway.

