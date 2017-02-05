Broadway stars alter lyrics to 'America the Beautiful' prior to - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Broadway stars alter lyrics to 'America the Beautiful' prior to Super Bowl

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Stars of the Broadway hit Hamilton slightly altered the lyrics to America the Beautiful before Sunday's big game.

Minutes before the national anthem, a trio of women from the musical's cast added these words:

"And crown thy good with brotherhood
and sisterhood
From sea to shining sea"

As opposed to the traditional:

"And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea"

