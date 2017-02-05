Akron to close intersection of MLK, Main, Howard and Perkins for Innerbelt Project and Old Main sewer separation

The intersection of Main, Howard, and Perkins Streets and Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed Monday morning, Feb. 6, to facilitate the beginning of ODOT's work on the first phase of the Innerbelt Project on SR59. This project, known as the Oak Park Renewal Project, will last for an estimated six months and will exponentially increase the safety of both the intersection and SR 59.

"The SR 59 corridor, along with the intersection where SR 59 and North Main Street meet, have the highest crash rates in the area," said John Moore, Director of Public Service. "Once this project is complete, the corridor and that intersection will be much safer for both pedestrian and vehicular traffic."

The removal of the Innnerbelt has been named the Oak Park Renewal Project because it will serve to reconnect the historic Oak Park neighborhood (around Glendale cemetery) to downtown Akron. When the Innerbelt was certified in 1969, it artificially cut this area off from the city's urban core, leading to disinvestment. In addition to the significant safety benefits, the Oak Park Renewal Project will reverse that trend and will better link downtown with these adjoining neighborhoods. Future uses being considered for the restored space include potential redevelopment as a residential area with green space, and possibly the construction of a water feature.

In conjunction with the closure for the Oak Park Renewal project, Akron will be performing an Environmental Protection Agency mandated sewer separation project on the same intersection that will eliminate 39 combined sewer overflows or 4.1 million gallons of overflow in a typical year. The work is part of the Old Main Sewer Separation (CSO Rack 21), currently taking place in that section of town.

