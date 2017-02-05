Olympian Simone Biles standing with Shaq was probably the best photo taken Sunday

Gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles took a photo with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on Super Bowl Sunday, and it was one of the more incredible pictures ever taken.

Both world-class athletes, O'Neal and Biles have a pretty drastic difference in stature standing in front of a Super Bowl LI backdrop.

O'Neal, 44, stands at 7 feet 1 inch tall.

Biles, 19, is 4 feet 9 inches tall.

It made for quite the sight:

