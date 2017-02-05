Former Kent State QB makes incredible Super Bowl snag

A former starting quarterback at Kent State just made one of the most insane catches in recent Super Bowl history.

Watch Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots reel it in below:

A catch that jumped to the minds of many after that play was David Tyree's helmet grab in Super Bowl XLII, which helped the Giants upset the then-undefeated Patriots.

