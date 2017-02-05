Musician Sonny Geraci dead at 69

Musician and singer Sonny Geraci has died.

Geraci was the lead singer of the group The Outsiders in the 1960s. They had four singles on the pop charts, including "Time Won't Let Me."

In the 1970s, he formed the band Climax. They had a Top 3 single, "Precious and Few."

Geraci was 69 years old. He had been in poor health since he suffered a brain aneurysm in 2012.

