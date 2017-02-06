Increased traffic patrols aimed to cut down on drunk driving over Super Bowl weekend

The Lorain County Sherriff’s office worked to crackdown on drunk and impaired drivers over this past Super Bowl weekend.

According to Lieutenant Daniel Ashdown, the big game marks one of the designated times that the department joins in on a national and statewide push to end drunk driving.

"Its part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Ohio Traffic Safety, and it’s a federal grant that's been provided to all law enforcement agencies," he said. "One of the criteria that you've had fatal crashes in your jurisdiction."

Ashdown said that there were 38 fatal accidents in Lorain County last year. Not all of them were linked to drunk drivers, but he said there was a spike in OVI arrests.

“Tonight I have three cars on the road specifically for this traffic enforcement effort,” he said. “There's different clues that I’m looking for as far as the OVI’s where people are weaving, but there's more subtle ones, like if they hug one line more than the other."

Ashdown patrolled for ninety minutes on Sunday, stopping a few drivers, but letting them go with warnings. However, he says these stops make him visible to other drivers on the roadways, and hopefully impacts their choices.

“A ten minute interaction with them when 20 to 30 cars go by there, they see us out here and it makes them think about being safe out here and making wise decisions when they're driving,” he said.

Ashdown warns all drivers to plan ahead before having a night out.

"Think about your own families, you can designate a driver, make a arrangements to stay where you're at,” he said.

