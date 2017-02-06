How did former Cleveland Browns players fare in the Super Bowl?

A lot was made of former Cleveland Browns players on Super Bowl Sunday. They were there, but they did not fill up the stat sheet.

Taylor Gabriel did haul in three passes for 76 yards, but Julio Jones was really the star of the show for them through the air.

As for Alex Mack, it was incredible that he was out there. The former Browns center was playing on a broken leg-- a fractured fibula to be exact. Early reports had it as a six to eight week injury if it were the regular season, but Mack got an injection before the game and played well.

Dion Lewis ran the ball six times for 27 yards and caught one pass for two yards. He also injured his leg right before overtime. James White had a much bigger day in the scat-back role.

Jabaal Sheard totaled two tackles, one solo and half a sack for New England.

The former Brown that had the biggest day? Bill Belichick, who won his fifth Super Bowl. What could have been.

RELATED: Former Kent State QB makes incredible Super Bowl snag

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.