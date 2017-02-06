Lady Gaga to play The Q in August

Fresh off a super performance at Super Bowl LI, Lady Gaga has announced that she will be bringing her upcoming Joanne world tour to The Q.

Gaga rocked NRG Stadium Sunday night, ending an energetic performance with a catch that sparked Browns-related jokes around the Internet.

BREAKING: Cleveland Browns reportedly showing 'strong interest' with Lady Gaga after seeing her catch a pass during her halftime show pic.twitter.com/wDeqTZbj34 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga would be the best QB on the Browns roster



(Video via @TheChewDefense) #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/415g7Hlz31 — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 6, 2017

The artist will stop by The Q on August 23, with tickets on sale Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. While we wait, relive her halftime performance below.

