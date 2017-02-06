Pair sought in Strongsville fatal stabbing may be driving Mazda Protege

Bene has a distinctive tattoo on the side of his neck. (Source: Police)

Police are searching for two people after a murder in Strongsville.

Dean Vastartis, 50, was found with stab wounds in his home at the intersection of Sprague Road and West 130th Street around noon on Friday. He was treated on scene but later died from his injuries at Southwest General Hospital.

Police are searching for his step-son Timothy Bene, 32, and Bene's girlfriend Courtney M. Heckman, 23, in connection with the murder.

Bene and Heckman have been charged with murder.

They may be traveling in a blue 2013 Mazda Protege with the Ohio registration GNC3946. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Strongsville Police Department at 440-580-3230.

