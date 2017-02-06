Suspect in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old appears in court

Donnell Lindsey, the Cleveland man accused of shooting fatally 3-year-old Major Howard in September of 2015, appeared in court on Monday.

Police say Lindsey fired a slew of bullets at a parked car in which Major, his godmother and a family friend were sitting, hitting the toddler in the chest. The child died at the hospital. A 24-year-old woman was also shot in the leg.

Lindsey was arrested by U.S. Marshals during a raid on a suburban Atlanta home in early May of 2016. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated murder and felonious assault.

At the hearing, Major's mother, Brittney Anderson, took the stand. Several police officers and a witness are also expected to testify.

