Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts through end of February

Krispy Kreme will be giving away free doughnuts for the rest of the month.

The chain is giving a free original glazed doughnut to everyone who purchases one of their two new authentic coffee blends, Smooth and Rich. The deal starts Monday and continues through Feb. 28.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in a press release. “Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”

Nearby Krispy Kremes include Middleburg Heights and Akron. You can find the full list of locations here.

