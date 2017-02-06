Medina County schools to take part in Shadow A Student day

Administrators at Cloverleaf Local Schools in Medina County will take part in the Shadow A Student challenge on Monday.

The international challenge encourages school leaders to spend a day in their student's shoes. At the end of the day, the school administrators will come back together to discuss what they thought worked well and what needs improvement.

During last year's challenge, 1,765 school leaders in 50 states and 15 countries took part.

