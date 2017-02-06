Cleveland pays another multi-million dollar 'police use of force' settlement

The Tanisha Anderson case was settled Monday, just as negotiations before a Federal Judge were to begin. It is the third high profile police use of force case the city has settled out of court.

$2.25 million for Tanisha Anderson, $3 million in the deadly police chase case, and $6 million in the Tamir Rice case.

Tanisha died in police custody in November of 2014.

The money aside the family made a vow to fight for justice. They held a news conference on the steps of Cleveland City Hall asking for an apology from Mayor Frank Jackson and for accountability for Cleveland police officers.

Family attorney David Malik said from City Hall’s steps, "We seek certain reforms so that no mentally ill person who called the police or an ambulance for help has the outcome that occurred with Tanisha, which was death."

There are other demands. They want a draft by a police practices expert to become part of police training, something they call Tanisha's Order. They want her death used as a training tool, a bronze plaque they've had cast hung in city hall and Officers Aldridge and Myers fired. The officers had struggled with Anderson who was pinned to the ground by the patrolmen.

The Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association countered by saying the officers talked to Tanisha for an hour, they did nothing wrong, and tried to help to the best of their ability. The union agrees with the family that the fault is the city's failure to properly train police in handling mentally ill people.

"I'm going to continue to fight for the rights for all mentally ill. I can't bring Tanisha back but there are more, many, many, more who need this kind of help," said Cassandra Johnson, Tanisha’s mother as she vowed to be a visible force for change.

"These officers should be criminally prosecuted and fired from their jobs. We will continue the fight for justice," added Johnson.

"The goal of the Anderson family is to make sure that Tanisha Anderson is the last Clevelander to die at the hands of the Cleveland Police, especially by positional asphyxiation," said Paralegal Al Gerhardstein.

The family demands aside, there is no legal muscle to force the city to do anything. The training demands are already covered by the Federal consent decree.

Cassandra Johnson has also been active in the national #sayhername movement.

The criminal case is now in the hands of a special prosecutor in the office of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

