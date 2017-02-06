Unclear where funeral for murdered 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze will be held

Funeral details for Alianna DeFreeze, the 14-year-old who was killed while walking to school on Jan. 26., are still up in the air.

Alianna was last seen boarding an RTA bus to head to school. Her mother notified police that Alianna was missing after the school contacted her that afternoon saying Alianna had missed class.

Officers found Alianna's body while canvassing the neighborhood on Jan. 29. Christopher Whitaker, a registered sex offender, was arrested in connection with her murder on Feb. 2.

The funeral was originally slated to be held at the New Spirit Revival Church. The teen's family says the funeral will have to be moved because of staffing problems at the church.

Pastor Sears Mitchell, who runs the 2nd New Hope Baptist Church on East 116th Street, offered his church for the service, saying they have the staff and a youth group that can help. His church seats 600.

A new location has yet to be decided on.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.