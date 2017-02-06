46 fatal heroin/fentanyl overdoses reported in January in Cuyaho - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

46 fatal heroin/fentanyl overdoses reported in January in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said there were at least 46 confirmed fatal overdoses in January due to heroin, fentanyl, or a combination of the two last month.

Eleven January cases are still pending during toxicology testing, which may cause the total to increase.  

January residential demographics are as follow:

23 – City of Cleveland residents

23 – Suburban residents

Beachwood, Berea, Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, Euclid, Garfield Heights, Independence, Lakewood (3), Maple Heights, Middleburgh Heights, Newburgh Heights, Olmsted Township, Parma and 8 out of county residents – Brunswick, Canal Fulton, Columbia Station, Concord, New London, North Ridgeville (2), and Wickliffe.

Since Feb. 1, there have been at least 24 fatalities. Over the weekend (Feb. 3 – 5), eight people died and there were 22 opiate-related overdoses

Death Date Month

Death Date Day

Death Date Year

Gender

Age

Race

Residence City

02

03

2017

Male

29 years

Black

Cleveland

02

03

2017

Male

51 years

Black

Cleveland

02

03

2017

Male

57 years

Black

Cleveland

02

03

2017

Male

57 years

Black

Cleveland

02

04

2017

Male

29 years

Black

Willowick

02

04

2017

Female

32 years

Black

Cleveland

02

04

2017

Male

34 years

Black

Cleveland

02

04

2017

Male

23 years

Asian Indian

Cleveland

02

04

2017

Male

39 years

Black

Cleveland

02

05

2017

Male

46 years

White

Cleveland

02

05

2017

Male

37 years

White

Cleveland

02

05

2017

Male

44 years

White

Brook Park

02

05

2017

Female

42 years

White

Cleveland

02

05

2017

Male

25 years

White

Cleveland

At least 517 victims have died in 2016 from heroin, fentanyl, or a combination of the two.

