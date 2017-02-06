46 fatal heroin/fentanyl overdoses reported in January in Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said there were at least 46 confirmed fatal overdoses in January due to heroin, fentanyl, or a combination of the two last month.

Eleven January cases are still pending during toxicology testing, which may cause the total to increase.

January residential demographics are as follow:

23 – City of Cleveland residents

23 – Suburban residents

Beachwood, Berea, Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, Euclid, Garfield Heights, Independence, Lakewood (3), Maple Heights, Middleburgh Heights, Newburgh Heights, Olmsted Township, Parma and 8 out of county residents – Brunswick, Canal Fulton, Columbia Station, Concord, New London, North Ridgeville (2), and Wickliffe.

Since Feb. 1, there have been at least 24 fatalities. Over the weekend (Feb. 3 – 5), eight people died and there were 22 opiate-related overdoses.

Death Date Month Death Date Day Death Date Year Gender Age Race Residence City 02 03 2017 Male 29 years Black Cleveland 02 03 2017 Male 51 years Black Cleveland 02 03 2017 Male 57 years Black Cleveland 02 03 2017 Male 57 years Black Cleveland 02 04 2017 Male 29 years Black Willowick 02 04 2017 Female 32 years Black Cleveland 02 04 2017 Male 34 years Black Cleveland 02 04 2017 Male 23 years Asian Indian Cleveland 02 04 2017 Male 39 years Black Cleveland 02 05 2017 Male 46 years White Cleveland 02 05 2017 Male 37 years White Cleveland 02 05 2017 Male 44 years White Brook Park 02 05 2017 Female 42 years White Cleveland 02 05 2017 Male 25 years White Cleveland

At least 517 victims have died in 2016 from heroin, fentanyl, or a combination of the two.

