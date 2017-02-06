Super Bowl ads; what worked and what didn't?

Super Bowl Sunday is probably the one time in the year where we actually pay attention to the ads, and don't fast forward through them.



For the first time in a few years though, we are probably talking more about the game today than the ads.

“Definitely one of the most political years we've had in a long time, if maybe ever,” said Jason Therrien, President of Thunder Tech.



Therrien says the Mr. Clean spot is one of the best of the night.



“Mr. Clean got the most amount of feedback. As a marketer we love when you can say the name of the brand, the icon of the mascot was part of the story and also broke some stereotypes where the husband was cleaning,” Therrien said.



Also up there, one of the last ads before overtime, the Hyundai ad.



“That probably in my opinion did the best at pulling at the heartstrings. The support of our military, family and then the technology to wrap all that around on a base in Poland shot four hours earlier,” Therrien said.



There were a handful, Therrien says were inappropriate for the typically family friendly evening.



“The cell-phone companies. I thought Sprint with the dad faking his own death in front of his children was a little morbid especially when I had children watching,” Therrien said.



The ad that has a lot of people talking was one of the most political ad of the night for 84 Lumber discussing the wall.



“Not just political overtone, but heavy political statement. So much so that it crashed their website,” Therrien said.

