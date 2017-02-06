Hyland to expand Westlake headquarters, add over 300 jobs

Hyland Software plans to expand its global headquarters in Westlake, adding 330 new jobs.

The company, which has offices on Clemens Road, is breaking ground on a 70,000-square-foot addition to its research and development center. The target completion date is May of 2018.

In addition to office space for 400 employees, the expansion will include a new, state-of-the-art training center.

"This is an exciting time for Hyland. This expansion reflects our continued growth and is one of many initiatives underway to support our growing global customer base," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO at Hyland, in a statement. "We feel fortunate to be in this position and look forward to welcoming employees, customers and partners to our new space."

