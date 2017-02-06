LeBron James congratulates Tom Brady on 5th championship - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James congratulates Tom Brady on 5th championship

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

LeBron James is among the many professional athletes sending congratulatory shout-outs to New England Patriots QB Tom Brady.

James posted the well wishes online on Uninterrupted.

Listen to the message below, from one G-O-A-T to another:

