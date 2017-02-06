J.R. Smith shares emotions on IG; holds premature baby for the first time

Smith and his wife announced that their baby was born five months early. (Source: Twitter)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has not had a lot of good news lately. He has been out for weeks because of a thumb injury.

Off the court he has been dealing with family issues.

Last month his daughter Dakota was born five months premature. Smith, and his wife Jewel, took to social media to let the world know what they were dealing with at the time.

Monday, he returned to social media to spread the word on a happy update - he was able to hold his daughter for the first time.

A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:10am PST

teamswish Today is one of the greatest days of my life. Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong

The journey for both dad and daughter are not over, but they might be reaching a smoother part of the road.

Smith fractured his thumb on December 20 and was initially given a 12-to-14 week timetable. He is expected to be back with the team sometime near the start of April.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.