Record-breaking highs in 60s, thunderstorms expected in Cleveland and Akron areas Tuesday

It’s been an interesting winter, hasn’t it? Northeast Ohio has had a few days here and there of cold weather, followed by a little burst of warmth, then back to reality a few days later.

That trend will continue this week.

The Cleveland 19 weather team is forecasting highs in the 60s on Tuesday. If those warmer-than-average high temperatures come to fruition, several record highs may be broken.

This spring preview will come with a price though. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. The morning commute could be slow-going as rain moves through.

How long will the warm weather stick around? Well, not very long. A strong cold front will move through on Tuesday night, ushering in the return of more typical February-like weather.

Highs on Wednesday will be 30 degrees colder than Tuesday. Thursday Northeast Ohio will be stuck in the 20s all day.

It looks like the Cleveland area will get another little warm up this weekend as temperatures climb into the mid 40s on Saturday. Northeast Ohio could hit 50 degrees by Sunday.

