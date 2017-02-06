White powder at Federal Courthouse turns out to be nothing

A white powder reportedly spotted Monday in the mail room at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Cleveland has turned out to be nothing.

According to police, an envelope containing the so-called powder also contained a letter that referenced "anthrax".

A field screening was conducted on the letter by trained FBI personnel, and no powder was found inside the envelope.

The individual that opened this envelope is not symptomatic, police say.

Firefighters and a Hazmat specialist were called to 801 W. Superior Ave. to check out the situation.

Emergency crews left the scene around 3:15 p.m. and reopened nearby lanes of traffic.

The investigation is continuing.

