Police looking for man who purposely flipped car with wife and kid inside

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of Anatoly Povroznik.

Povroznik is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Cleveland Police Department for felonious assault.

On January 13, Povroznik was driving on the highway with his wife and juvenile son when he intentionally flipped the car in an attempt to kill all three of them, according to police. Everyone survived the crash and a warrant was issued for Povroznik two days later.

Povroznik, 41, is a white male 6’ and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Povroznik’s last known address was in the city of Parma.

If you have any information in reference to Anatoly Povroznik, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.