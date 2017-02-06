Area family finding online public school to be viable alternative option

Jill Hiles is a mother of two school-aged children. Both of them now go to an online public school after Hiles says the regular public school system turned a deaf ear to her concerns and her daughter's needs.

"I saw the principal after a PTA meeting and I said to the principal, 'Did you get my email?' She goes, 'I don't know what her problem is. We have good teachers.' She turned around and walked into her office," said Hiles.

Hiles says repeated attempts to get some help for her daughter Rebekah went nowhere, and it was bullying that broke the camel's back.

"I knew that she had been getting bullied on the playground for her weight ... for almost a week straight she would come home in tears," Hiles said.

Rebekah is a fifth-grader who has now found a good learning environment at home attending Ohio Virtual Academy, an online public school. She reads from a book to supplement her online lesson.

Now the 11-year-old and her brother Mickey are both going to Ohio Virtual Academy.

"It felt like I was small and everyone was big even though a lot of times I tend to be bigger than the boys because I was just naturally tall. But I felt like I was smaller than them," Rebekah said of public school.

She said she is drawing inspiration from inventor Ben Franklin.

"He invented bifocal glasses, the lightening rod, an arm desk chair -- he invented the stove," she said.

The lesson she is learning is, if she keeps doing well she can do what she wants to in spite of those who used to bully her.

"I found out, here was our school, here was the state, and here was me," she said.

Rebekah's mom says her children are flourishing attending Ohio Virtual Academy.

