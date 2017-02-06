Akron's Breaking Barriers plans regional treatment facility for heroin addicts

Help is available and hope is alive for those with heroin addiction. That's the message the parents of a young man who overdosed in a vacant lot off South Arlington in Akron want people to hear.

And soon, they're planning to provide that help in that very same spot.

In less than a year, Breaking Barriers has raised more than $1 million to fight heroin addiction, like the kind that took the life of Travis and Shelly Bornstein's son, Tyler. Their organization has committed that to establishing a diverse and much-needed regional treatment facility in the Akron area.

"We are trying to build a coalition of community leaders to assist us in making that a reality," Travis Bornstein said.

His vision for a recovery community also includes the idea of residential housing, possibly on the 1 1/2 acre lot where his son died of a heroin overdose. The couple purchased the lot in December.

"Our vision is a lot bigger than an acre and a half so specifically what we're going to do on the property where they found our son we are still trying to work through that," he said.

Travis Bornstein figures their vision will cost at least $6 million. So they're working hard to secure funds by teaching people about the difference between bad behavior and disease.

"That's how people are willing to help, because no one would agree that it's OK to die of cancer and be left on the street, but if you have the disease of addiction, that it's OK to be left alone in a field to die. And that's the shift that we're working real hard at," he said.

Breaking Barriers is now working on a detailed business plan, which they hope will be ready by the end of the month. Bornstein believes that should help them secure some substantial donations and funding.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.