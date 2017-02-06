For some, Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park one of Cleveland's best kept secrets

Ray’s Indoor Mountain Bike Park is considered by some to be one of Cleveland’s best kept secrets.

Located at 9801 Walford Ave. in Cleveland, it is a 165,000 sq. ft. facility.

“The idea of the indoor mounting bike park is to beat the elements,” says owner and founder Ray Petro. “It’s approximately four acres under the roof of this old factory where you can come and ride your bike. There are nooks and crannies and rooms, and tunnels between rooms. It’s kind of an adventure.”

Petro opened the park in 2004, at the time it was only a 66,000 sq. ft. facility. He has since expanded it in size and focus, and mountain bikers and BMX bikers have a lot available to them.

“It’s split up into all of the different disciplines,” Petro says. “Mountain biking and BMX skills like balance and bike handling, there is section that’s a long trail like you’re in the woods."

People will come and stay all day to bike, burn off energy and work on skills.

There are single day, two day, three day passes as well as seasonal passes available. They also run specials. The park is not open during the summer. It usually runs from October until April.

