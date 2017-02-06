Ohio legislation aims to stop sanctuary cities: Ohio treasurer calls it a 'misguided policy'

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel and State Rep. Candice Keller (District 53-Middletown) announced legislation Monday to stop sanctuary cities in Ohio.

"Our top priority must be keeping Ohio families safe from radical Islamic terrorists and other threats. Sanctuary cities are an out-of-touch, misguided policy that snub their nose at our nation's laws and undermine the security of our communities," said Treasurer Mandel. "Sanctuary cities will only empower our enemies, not deter them."

"All Americans deserve to feel safe in their own communities," said Representative Keller. "Local politicians who feel that they are unaccountable to the citizens need to know that we are holding them to the same high standards under which we all live. Lawlessness has no place in Ohio communities."

This legislation will prohibit sanctuary jurisdictions and declare that sanctuary policies are contrary to federal law and state interests, and are contrary to the safety and security of the people of Ohio. The legislation will also reaffirm the State's obligation to uphold and obey federal law and will hold accountable elected officials that create a sanctuary jurisdiction.

The legislation will hold these elected officials criminally and civilly liable for crimes committed by illegal aliens in sanctuary cities.

Cincinnati recently became the latest in a string of cities across the country that has decided to turn a blind eye to illegal immigration by unilaterally declaring themselves sanctuary cities.

Columbus added to this growing list of cities with Mayor Andrew Ginther recently signing an executive order stating city resources won't be used to enforce immigration laws.

